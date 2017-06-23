Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

Saudis Boxed In by Low Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia is searching for ways to shake crude-oil prices out of a slump that threatens its new crown prince's economic-transformation plan, Persian Gulf oil officials say, but the kingdom has few good options.

For Energy's High-Yield Investors, Sentiment Sours

The market for energy company bonds has declined this month along with crude oil, a development that could make it more expensive for firms to borrow in the future.

Natural Gas Prices Inch Up After Big Fall

Natural-gas prices ended near flat, with a push from bargain buyers almost completely canceled out by concerns about mild weather and oversupply.

Prince's Elevation Means a More Activist Saudi Arabia

Brace for more turbulence. Mohammed bin Salman was appointed on Wednesday as the kingdom's crown prince, and power-for all practical purposes-is now in the hands of a young generation of princes determined to show the Middle East who's the boss.

The Saudi Shake-Up Has One Goal: Drag the Country Into Modern Era

The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman is a bet he can pull off a radical financial and economic transformation.

Former SunEdison Executives Fight to Keep Whistleblower Suits Alive

They object to a key settlement that aims to extinguish claims against the company, its affiliates and other former leaders.

Trump Suggests Solar Panels to Save Money on Border Wall

President Trump said he wanted to install solar panels on his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, telling a crowd at a campaign-style rally that the proposal would save money.

White House Foresaw Saudi Prince Mohammed's Rise

It came as no surprise to the White House when Saudi Arabia's King Salman designated his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as next in line to the kingdom's throne.

Mississippi Regulators Seek to End Southern Co. 'Clean-Coal' Plant

State officials want Southern Co.'s Kemper facility, which has already taken $7.5 billion and seven years to finish, to run using natural gas going forward, and don't want to pass on additional costs to electricity customers.

