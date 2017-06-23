Uber Scrambles to Prevent Exodus Amid Office Turmoil

Uber's senior managers have been urging its more than 15,000 employees to stick around and see how the embattled company reinvents itself after the ouster of its CEO.

Glencore Raises Offer for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Assets

Glencore said it has submitted a sweetened all-cash offer of $2.68 billion for Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets, days after its previous attempt to scotch an acquisition from a Chinese suitor was rejected.

Samsung Makes Play for Drug Market With Version of Blockbuster Humira

A Samsung group arm is on track to win European regulatory approval for a near-replica version of the world's top-selling drug, rheumatoid-arthritis treatment Humira.

BlackBerry Revenue Falls Amid Shift to Software

BlackBerry Ltd. stock plunged 11% in Friday trading after the company posted a steep drop in quarterly revenue as it continues to shift focus to its burgeoning software business.

Delta Plans to Expand Reach in Asia with Korean Air Partnership

Delta Air Lines Inc. said it will create a trans-Pacific joint venture with Korean Air Lines Co., as the U.S. carrier rapidly builds out its international route network.

American Airlines Bid Puts Qatar Airways' Chief in New Role: Raider

Akbar Al Baker, the Qatar carrier's sometimes abrasive CEO, isn't backing down from his bid for a stake in American Airlines despite opposition from the target's chief, its pilots and unions.

Harley-Davidson Discussing Purchase of Ducati From VW

Harley-Davidson is in talks to buy Ducati Motor Holding from Germany's Volkswagen in a deal that could bring together two of the most storied motorcycle names and pave the way for further divestments by the German car maker.

Untapped Blockbuster Disease? Drugmakers Race to Devise a Cure

The next frontier for multibillion-dollar drug therapies is a silent disease many people don't know they have. Dozens of companies are developing treatments for the fatty-liver disease known as NASH.

Content Recommendation Firm Outbrain Lays Off 4% of its Workforce

Outbrain, best known for placing sponsored links on publishers' websites, has laid off 4% of its roughly 600-person global workforce.

Weibo Gets in Beijing's Way

Investors need to consider the political risk faced by China's version of Twitter.

June 23, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)