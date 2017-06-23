Glencore Raises Offer for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Assets

Glencore said it has submitted a sweetened all-cash offer of $2.68 billion for Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets, days after its previous attempt to scotch an acquisition from a Chinese suitor was rejected.

Samsung Makes Play for Drug Market With Version of Blockbuster Humira

A Samsung group arm is on track to win European regulatory approval for a near-replica version of the world's top-selling drug, rheumatoid-arthritis treatment Humira.

BlackBerry Revenue Falls Amid Shift to Software

BlackBerry Ltd. said it plans to liquidate its remaining device inventory in the next quarter as it completely moves production of its handsets to third-party manufacturers.

Harley-Davidson Discussing Purchase of Ducati From VW

Harley-Davidson is in talks to buy Ducati Motor Holding from Germany's Volkswagen in a deal that could bring together two of the most storied motorcycle names and pave the way for further divestments by the German car maker.

Untapped Blockbuster Disease? Drugmakers Race to Devise a Cure

The next frontier for multibillion-dollar drug therapies is a silent disease many people don't know they have. Dozens of companies are developing treatments for the fatty-liver disease known as NASH.

Content Recommendation Firm Outbrain Lays Off 4% of its Workforce

Outbrain, best known for placing sponsored links on publishers' websites, has laid off 4% of its roughly 600-person global workforce.

Uber Ex-CEO Travis Kalanick Knew of Stolen Google Files

Former Uber Technologies Chief Executive Travis Kalanick knew an engineer had allegedly stolen Google files before hiring the engineer last year, according to Uber's attorneys.

Facebook Has New Vision Beyond 'Connecting,' and It Thinks Groups Are Key

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took a step toward defining a new vision for the social-media company as it grapples with how to handle its growing power in the world.

Tesla Explores Possibility of Manufacturing Cars in China

Tesla said it is exploring with government officials in Shanghai the possibility of opening a manufacturing facility to build electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

American Airlines CEO 'Not Happy' About Qatar Plan to Buy 10% Stake

Qatar Airways said it intends to buy a significant stake in American Airlines Group-a brash approach by the state-owned carrier that American Chief Executive Doug Parker called "puzzling and strange."

