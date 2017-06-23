Health-Care Stocks Down Amid Trepidation on Senate Bill -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies declined as traders braced for upheaval in the sector related to the U.S. Senate's efforts to pass a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Pharmacy chains may soon face more changes, according to one brokerage. "Amazon's anticipated entry into the drug marketplace should accelerate CVS' and Walgreens' diversification into healthcare delivery, with lab services a natural extension," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

Both CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance have expanded their drug wholesaling businesses to complement their consumer-oriented drug stores in recent years.

