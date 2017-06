Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for spending.

While inflation data suggests retailers are struggling to raise prices, home prices are still in an up-trend. New-home sales rose 2.9% in May even as the average price also rose--indications that the housing market remains robust in the U.S.

