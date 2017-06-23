On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, June 23 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 635,768 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 12,330 12,540 12,330 12,460 12,400 60 14 110

Aug-17 12,390 12,610 12,390 12,510 12,660 -150 10 104

Sep-17 12,430 12,735 12,400 12,575 12,620 -45 566,676 446,326

Oct-17 12,535 12,785 12,535 12,625 12,700 -75 14 156

Nov-17 12,565 12,825 12,520 12,700 12,735 -35 862 3,786

Jan-18 14,510 14,760 14,485 14,635 14,690 -55 67,584 71,942

Mar-18 - - - 14,880 14,880 0 0 106

Apr-18 - - - 14,795 14,795 0 0 48

May-18 14,830 14,985 14,730 14,845 14,940 -95 608 1,688

Jun-18 - - - 14,880 14,880 0 0 8

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

