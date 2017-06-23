China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, June 23 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 635,768 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,330 12,540 12,330 12,460 12,400 60 14 110
Aug-17 12,390 12,610 12,390 12,510 12,660 -150 10 104
Sep-17 12,430 12,735 12,400 12,575 12,620 -45 566,676 446,326
Oct-17 12,535 12,785 12,535 12,625 12,700 -75 14 156
Nov-17 12,565 12,825 12,520 12,700 12,735 -35 862 3,786
Jan-18 14,510 14,760 14,485 14,635 14,690 -55 67,584 71,942
Mar-18 - - - 14,880 14,880 0 0 106
Apr-18 - - - 14,795 14,795 0 0 48
May-18 14,830 14,985 14,730 14,845 14,940 -95 608 1,688
Jun-18 - - - 14,880 14,880 0 0 8
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 23, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)