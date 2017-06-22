On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 22

Springfield, IL Thu, Jun 22, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.4125-4.5625 30 Days DN 3.25 -20N to -5N UNCH

Soybeans 8.7200-8.7900 Spot DN 14.75 -32N to -25N UNCH

Soybeans 8.7200-8.7900 15-30 Days DN 14.75-DN 19.75 -32N to -25N UNCH-DN 5

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.2775-3.3775 Spot DN 6 -35N to -25N UNCH

Corn 3.3275-3.3775 15-30 Days DN 6 -30N to -25N UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.6075-3.6175 Spot DN 6 -2N to -1N UNCH

Corn 3.6075-3.6375 15-30 Days DN 6 -2N to 1N UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: May 2017

SRW Wheat 4.0810

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6843

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4555

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2723

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1427C dh

June 22, 2017 15:45 ET (19:45 GMT)