U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., rose 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 241,000 in the week ended June 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 240,000 new claims.

Estimates of jobless claims can be volatile from week to week, but generally have hovered near four-decade lows in recent months, suggesting that employers are holding on to workers.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which evens out weekly volatility, increased 1,500 last week to 244,750.

The number of claims drawn by workers for longer than a week -- so-called continuing claims -- grew 8,000 to 1.94 million in the week ended June 10, marking the third consecutive increase. Data on continuing claims are released with a one-week lag.

The persistently low level of layoffs is one sign the labor market is tightening and may be at or near the level that economists consider maximum employment. The Labor Department said in its May jobs report that the economy added 138,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped last month to 4.3%, a 16-year low.

June 22, 2017 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)