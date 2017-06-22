Treasury to Sell $173 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction $173 billion in securities next week, comprising $121 billion in new debt and $52 billion in previously sold debt. Details (all with minimum denominations of $100):

Monday: $39 billion in 13-week bills, a reopening of an issue first sold on March 30, 2017, maturing Sept. 28, 2017. Cusip number: 912796LV9.

Also, $33 billion in 26-week bills, dated June 29, 2017, maturing Dec. 28, 2017. Cusip number: 912796MJ5.

Also, $26 billion in two-year notes, dated June 30, 2017, maturing June 30, 2019. Cusip number: 912828XV7.

Noncompetitive tenders for both bill issues must be received by 11 a.m. EDT Monday and competitive tenders, by 11:30 a.m. For the notes, noncompetitive tenders are due by noon; competitive, by 1 p.m.

Tuesday: $34 billion in five-year notes, dated June 30, 2017, maturing June 30, 2022. Cusip number: 912828XW5. Noncompetitive tenders must be received by noon EDT Tuesday and competitive tenders, by 1 p.m.

Wednesday: $13 billion in one-year, 10-month 0.070% floating-rate notes, a reopening of an issue first sold on May 1, 2017, maturing April 30, 2019. Cusip number: 912828X54.

Also, $28 billion in seven-year notes, dated June 30, 2017, maturing June 30, 2024. Cusip number: 912828XX3.

Noncompetitive tenders for the FRNs must be received by 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday; competitive tenders, by 11:30 a.m. For the seven-year notes, noncompetitive tenders are due by noon; competitive, by 1 p.m.

