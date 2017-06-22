Shimao Property Issues US$450 Million Bonds Due 2022 at 4.75%

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. (0813.HK) said Friday it is issuing US$450 million worth of bonds due 2022 at 4.75% and will use the net proceeds for business development, general corporate purposes and debt refinancing.

Continue Reading Below

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd., Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch are the joint bookrunners on the deal, the Hong Kong-listed developer said.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 21:31 ET (01:31 GMT)