Fed's Stress Tests: Biggest U.S. Banks Declared Healthy

The largest U.S. banks survived a hypothetical "stress test," the Federal Reserve said Thursday, a strong report card that could bolster the industry's case for cutting back regulation.

Fed's Bullard Calls Officials' Projected Rate Path 'Unnecessarily Aggressive'

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he doesn't see any need for further interest-rate increases but the central bank should begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets "sooner rather than later."

S&P 500 Slips Despite Gains in Health-Care Shares

The S&P 500 slipped as gains in shares of hospital, health-services and pharmaceutical companies weren't enough to offset declines elsewhere.

U.S. Regulators Propose a Lighter Touch for Banking Oversight

Banks would see an easing of trading restrictions, more transparency in stress tests and less burdensome capital requirements under rollbacks proposed by policy makers to Senate lawmakers Thursday.

Consumer Bureau Criticized by Fellow Bank Regulator

Bank regulators rarely take public shots at each other, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came under fire by an official who told senators the CFPB was doing a bad job of overseeing midsize banks, instead focusing on big banks, and should be stripped of its powers to supervise banks altogether.

Banks Vote on New U.S. Reference Rate to Replace Libor

Efforts to replace Libor with a credible alternative have taken another step forward after 15 banks voted for a replacement of the U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate.

Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

First Test for Saudi Arabia's King-in-Waiting: Fixing the Economy

The economic reform plan championed by newly-designated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made little headway. The first heir to the throne now gets another chance.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

A basket of economic indicators rose in May for the fifth consecutive month.

