Fed's Bullard Calls Officials' Projected Rate Path 'Unnecessarily Aggressive'

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he doesn't see any need for further interest-rate increases but the central bank should begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets "sooner rather than later."

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher as Oil Stabilizes

U.S. stocks rose as health-care shares jumped and oil prices stabilized. The S&P 500 added 0.2%.

U.S. Regulators Propose a Lighter Touch for Banking Oversight

Banks would see an easing of trading restrictions, more transparency in stress tests and less burdensome capital requirements under rollbacks proposed by policy makers to Senate lawmakers Thursday.

Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

First Test for Saudi Arabia's King-in-Waiting: Fixing the Economy

The economic reform plan championed by newly-designated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made little headway. The first heir to the throne now gets another chance.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

A basket of economic indicators rose in May for the fifth consecutive month.

BOE's Forbes Sees Central Bankers Hindered by Their Higher Profile

Central bankers around the world have displayed a reluctance to raise interest rates that may be partly due to increased scrutiny that has made them overly sensitive to possible economic setbacks, a Bank of England rate setter said in her valedictory speech Thursday.

ECB to Build Eurozone Instant Payment System

The European Central Bank said it would build an instant-payment system spanning the entire eurozone that allows firms and citizens to transfer money in seconds, in an effort to boost financial integration across the 19-nation currency bloc.

Weak Job Prospects for Disabled Workers Show Labor Market Isn't Fully Healed

Last year, 301,000 fewer disabled Americans were in the labor force, compared with 2009.

