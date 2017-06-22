Warren Buffett Wants You: To Buy Israel Bonds

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway chairman, hosted a lunch and dinner in New York last week to encourage investments in Israeli bonds.

What Are the Fed's Stress Tests?

The Federal Reserve is releasing the results of its annual stress tests of big banks in two parts, on June 22 and June 28. Here is what you need to know about the exams.

A Sweetheart Deal to Bailout Italy's Banks

Intesa Sanpaolo has proposed a takeover of two small banks' good assets, but the deal is almost too good to be true

Norway's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged on Soft Inflation

Norway's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, and signaled that it is in no rush to raise rates in light of soft inflation, signs of strengthening economic growth and rising capacity utilization.

Beijing Is Investigating Some of China's Top Overseas Deal Makers

China's banking regulator is conducting a sweeping check in one of the most forceful attempts yet to get a grip on runaway debt.

U.S. Regulators Set to Offer Bank Rule Changes to Congress

U.S. policy makers are set to present bank regulatory changes to Congress, according to prepared testimony released Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing Thursday.

Berkshire Hathaway Takes Big Stake in Troubled Canadian Lender

Berkshire said it has agreed to indirectly acquire a 38.39% stake in Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. as part of a rescue package.

Australian State to Hit Big Banks With Fresh Tax

Australia's largest banks will be slugged with a second tax on their liabilities as a state moved to introduce its own version of a fresh federal levy aimed at bolstering the government's budget.

Philippine Central Bank Keeps Rates Steady as Expected

The Philippine central bank kept its policy rates unchanged on Thursday, saying the present inflation environment remains manageable.

Anthem to Stop Offering ACA Plans in Two More States, Others Raise Bets

On the deadline day for insurers to file their 2018 intentions, Anthem Inc. said it will pull out of the marketplaces in Wisconsin and Indiana next year, while startup Oscar Insurance, co-founded by Jared Kushner's brother, plans to expand its offerings.

June 22, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)