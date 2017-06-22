BOJ Deputy Gov Sees No Need to Increase Rates Now

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Kikuo Iwata on Thursday pushed back against calls for the bank to start raising interest rates to avoid being left behind by other major central banks.

Regulator Keith Noreika Vocal About Pushing for Change

The first bank regulator installed by the Trump administration isn't wasting any time in suggesting significant changes to the nation's bank regulatory system, despite holding the position temporarily.

U.S. Regulators Set to Offer Bank Rule Changes to Congress

U.S. policy makers are set to present bank regulatory changes to Congress, according to prepared testimony released Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing Thursday.

Citi Raids UBS for New M&A Head for EMEA

Citigroup has hired a senior investment banker from UBS Group to head up mergers and acquisitions for the U.S. bank's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations.

What Could Go Wrong in the Fed's Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will reveal on Thursday which of the 34 banks it tests have passed hypothetical negative scenarios while maintaining required capital levels.

Intesa Sanpaolo Prepares to Buy Parts of Struggling Italian Banks

Intesa Sanpaolo said it is willing to buy at a symbolic price, on certain conditions, parts of two troubled Italian banks, raising the prospects for Italy's second-largest bank to help save their businesses.

China Firms Might Need to Shape Up After MSCI Lays Out Red Carpet

The index provider's decision to include mainland Chinese shares in its global benchmarks for the first time could prompt changes to how companies are run, even if the initial amount of capital inflows won't be enough to effect a sizable shift in the country's markets.

Thin Trading Hobbles Online Cattle Auction

An online cattle auction that launched last year as a way to help set prices in the volatile market is in trouble, hurt by technical breakdowns and dwindling participation.

'Flattening' Trend Has Many Drivers

Some measures of the yield curve are hitting their flattest levels in almost a decade, a development that is being greeted with moderate concern in markets.

Anthem to Stop Offering ACA Plans in Two More States, Others Raise Bets

On the deadline day for insurers to file their 2018 intentions, Anthem Inc. said it will pull out of the marketplaces in Wisconsin and Indiana next year, while startup Oscar Insurance, co-founded by Jared Kushner's brother, plans to expand its offerings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)