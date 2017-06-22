Tesla Exploring Possibility of Manufacturing Cars in China

Tesla said it is exploring with government officials in Shanghai the possibility of opening a manufacturing facility to build electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

Qatar Airways Seeks a 10% Stake in American Airlines

Qatar Airways said it intends to buy as much as 10% of American Airlines Group Inc.-a brash attempt by the fast-growing state-owned carrier to get into the U.S. market.

Lyft's Goal: Gain From Uber's Stumbles Without Gloating

As Uber grappled with leadership turmoil that led to its chief executive's resignation, the founders of rival ride-hailing company Lyft sent a companywide email: "This isn't a time to gloat."

Sears Canada Enters Bankruptcy Protection

Sears Canada has entered bankruptcy protection in Canada, and will close 59 locations and cut nearly 3,000 positions, the company said.

Facebook Sets New Vision for Next Decade, Outlines New Features

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took a step toward defining a new vision for the social-media company as it grapples with how to handle its growing power in the world.

Warren Buffett Rescues Canada's Home Capital

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital said it is pursuing further asset sales and financings following a rescue package negotiated with Berkshire Hathaway.

Cable Operator Altice USA Climbs in Market Debut

Shares of Altice USA traded higher in their market debut Thursday, a day after the cable operator raised more money in its IPO than any other U.S.-listed telecom since 2000.

Samsung in Late-Stage Talks to Open South Carolina Factory

Samsung Electronics is in late-stage discussions to invest about $300 million to expand its U.S. production facilities at a factory soon to be vacated by Caterpillar, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing Outsells Rivals at Paris Air Show

Boeing beat Airbus in the annual jetliner-orders bonanza at the Paris Air Show, but both came out winners in one crucial way: Demand for both plane makers' most popular single-aisle jets remains buoyant.

Kalanick Resignation Just the Latest Detour for Uber in Asia

Chased out of China by a local rival, Uber turned its regional focus to India and Southeast Asia-but it faces more of the same there, as well as union and regulatory battles, now without its visionary founder.

