Qatar Airways Seeks a 10% Stake in American Airlines

Qatar Airways said it intends to buy as much as 10% of American Airlines Group Inc.-a brash attempt by the fast-growing state-owned carrier to get into the U.S. market.

Lyft's Goal: Gain From Uber's Stumbles Without Gloating

As Uber grappled with leadership turmoil that led to its chief executive's resignation, the founders of rival ride-hailing company Lyft sent a companywide email: "This isn't a time to gloat."

Sears Canada Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Sears Canada, which operates more than 200 stores, has filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada, the company said.

Cable Operator Altice USA Trades Higher in Market Debut

Shares of Altice USA traded higher in their market debut Thursday, a day after the cable operator raised more money in its IPO than any other U.S.-listed telecom since 2000.

Samsung in Late-Stage Talks to Open South Carolina Factory

Samsung Electronics is in late-stage discussions to invest about $300 million to expand its U.S. production facilities at a factory soon to be vacated by Caterpillar, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing Outsells Rivals at Paris Air Show

Boeing beat Airbus in the annual jetliner-orders bonanza at the Paris Air Show, but both came out winners in one crucial way: Demand for both plane makers' most popular single-aisle jets remains buoyant.

Kalanick Resignation Just the Latest Detour for Uber in Asia

Chased out of China by a local rival, Uber turned its regional focus to India and Southeast Asia-but it faces more of the same there, as well as union and regulatory battles, now without its visionary founder.

Apple Scraps Like an Underdog in Second Biggest Mobile Market

Apple is helping third-party re-sellers, mulling new flagship stores and firing up app-development centers in India as it runs to catch up in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.

Taiwan's Foxconn Eyes Seven States for $10 Billion Investment

Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, which assembles Apple's iPhones in China, is looking at seven states in the American heartland where it would invest $10 billion or more in factories to build flat-panel screens.

AM General Sells Commercial Assembly Plant

Humvee maker AM General is selling its light-vehicle assembly plant in Indiana to a China-backed company aiming to make electric cars.

