Qatar Airways Seeks a 10% Stake in American Airlines

Continue Reading Below

American Airlines said it received an unsolicited notice from state-owned Qatar Airways indicating the Middle Eastern airline plans to acquire as much as 10% of the company.

Uber CEO's Resignation Hailed as Tech's 'Anita Hill' Moment

The departure of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick was being called by women in the industry as a rare victory for those speaking out about inequality in the workplace.

Apple Scraps Like an Underdog in Second Biggest Mobile Market

Apple is helping third-party re-sellers, mulling new flagship stores and firing up app-development centers in India as it runs to catch up in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan's Foxconn Eyes Seven States for $10 Billion Investment

Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, which assembles Apple's iPhones in China, is looking at seven states in the American heartland to invest $10 billion or more in factories to build flat-panel screens and related equipment.

Apple Supplier Imagination Technologies Puts Itself Up for Sale

Imagination Technologies Group, a small U.K. technology firm which has been one of Apple's important suppliers, said Thursday it has put itself up for sale.

Vice Media Signs Deal With Brazil's Grupo Globo

Vice Media, fresh off securing a big cash infusion from TPG, has signed a deal with Brazil's Grupo Global that will expand its footprint in a fast-growing market.

Aviation Industry Seeks to Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses

Escalating concerns about cyberthreats are prompting the aviation industry to devise an unlikely new safeguard: real-time warnings to pilots about potential hacking attempts.

China Property Titan Knocks Back Speculation After Bonds, Shares Drop

Dalian Wanda Group, owned by billionaire Wang Jianlin, dismissed online speculation that lenders had issued a notice to unload bonds tied to the real estate conglomerate, which apparently sparked a drop in its units' stock and bond prices.

Beijing Is Investigating Some of China's Top Overseas Deal Makers

China's banking regulator has ordered the country's commercial banks to investigate loans made to a group of companies that have aggressively invested overseas in recent years.

Hain Celestial Releases Earnings Ahead of Delisting Deadline

Hain Celestial completed its accounting review, and the organic-food company released several earnings reports after failing to file regular reports for more than a year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)