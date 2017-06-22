Foxconn in Talks With U.S. States Over New Plant

Foxconn Technology Group is looking at several U.S. states as potential sites for its investment plans and wants to announce the first match as early as July, Chairman Terry Gou said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is considering investing in six projects and is looking at seven states as candidates--Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin--said Tim Chen, the company's corporate vice president.

Mr. Gou said during the company's annual shareholders meeting that Foxconn is in talks with around five states and named seven.

Mr. Gou said in January that he hoped to build a $7 billion plant in the U.S. and has welcomed pitches from state governments. The U.S. plant could create 30,000 to 50,000 jobs in the U.S., he has said.

June 22, 2017 00:39 ET (04:39 GMT)