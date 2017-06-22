EVR Holdings Signs Deal with Microsoft

EVR Holdings PLC (EVRH.LN) said Thursday its subsidiary MelodyVR Ltd. has entered into a partnership with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

Continue Reading Below

Under the agreement, MelodyVR and Microsoft will collaborate to launch the MelodyVR platform across all Windows Mixed Reality devices, the company said.

In addition, Microsoft will provide MelodyVR with funding and technical expertise to support the partnership, the company added.

The company didn't reveal any financial details of the deal.

-Write to Olga Cotaga at olga.cotaga@wsj.com, Twitter @OlgaCotaga

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 22, 2017 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)