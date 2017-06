Advertising giant WPP PLC (WPP.LN) Wednesday said it has taken an unspecified minority stake in Celtra Technologies, Inc, a specialist in production, management and distribution of digital advertisements.

Shares at 1312 GMT, up 3 pence, or 0.2%, at 1,676 pence valuing the company at GBP21.3 billion.

June 21, 2017 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)