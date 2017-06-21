Shimao Property Plans to Issue US Dollar-Denominated Bonds

Chinese real estate developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. (0813.HK) said Thursday it plans to issue U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and will use the net proceeds to refinance current debt, for business development as well as other general corporate purposes.

Continue Reading Below

The bonds are expected to be rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings and BB by Standard & Poor's Rating Services, the Hong Kong-listed developer said.

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch are the joint bookrunners of the deal, Shimao said.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 20:31 ET (00:31 GMT)