S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2461.67 -- second pivot point resistance
2454.83 -- first pivot point resistance
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2450.60 - - previous day's high
2438.75 - - 4-day moving average
2437.50 -- previous day's close
2437.33 - - first pivot point support
2435.04 - - 9-day moving average
2434.20 - - previous day's low
2429.22 - - 18-day moving average
2426.67 - - second pivot point support
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2366.43 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 - - previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
61.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 20
71.18 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 19
64.92 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 16
63.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 15
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5792.79 -- 18-day moving average
5784.00 - previous day's high
5732.75 - - previous day's close
5732.58 - - 9-day moving average
5844.50 - - second pivot point resistance
5807.25 - - first pivot point resistance
5729.00 -- previous day's low
5708.00 - - first pivot point support
5646.00 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
49.39 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 20
53.65 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 19
46.61 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 15
48.70 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 14
June 21, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)