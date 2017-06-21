On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2461.67 -- second pivot point resistance

2454.83 -- first pivot point resistance

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2450.60 - - previous day's high

2438.75 - - 4-day moving average

2437.50 -- previous day's close

2437.33 - - first pivot point support

2435.04 - - 9-day moving average

2434.20 - - previous day's low

2429.22 - - 18-day moving average

2426.67 - - second pivot point support

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2366.43 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 - - previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

61.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 20

71.18 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 19

64.92 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 16

63.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 15

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5792.79 -- 18-day moving average

5784.00 - previous day's high

5732.75 - - previous day's close

5732.58 - - 9-day moving average

5844.50 - - second pivot point resistance

5807.25 - - first pivot point resistance

5729.00 -- previous day's low

5708.00 - - first pivot point support

5646.00 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

49.39 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 20

53.65 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 19

46.61 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 15

48.70 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 14

June 21, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)