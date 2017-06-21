Rise In New Home Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 17 240K (19) 237K
1000 Leading Index May +0.3% (13) +0.3%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 8
Composite Index
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jun 53.0 (4) 52.7*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jun 53.5 (3) 53.6*
1000 New Home Sales May 590K (24) 569K
-- percent change May +3.7% -11.4%
*End-May Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
