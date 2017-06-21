Watch Live: Senate hearing on Russia's interference in 2016 US election

Rise In New Home Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 17 240K (19) 237K

1000 Leading Index May +0.3% (13) +0.3%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 8

Composite Index

Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jun 53.0 (4) 52.7*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jun 53.5 (3) 53.6*

1000 New Home Sales May 590K (24) 569K

-- percent change May +3.7% -11.4%

*End-May Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)