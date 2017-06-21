Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns

Continue Reading Below

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has resigned after a group of investors pressured him to step down following a bruising six months of scandals and setbacks.

Toshiba: Government-Led Group Is Preferred Bidder for Chip Unit

Toshiba said it selected a group led by the Japanese government as the preferred bidder for its memory-chip unit, a sale meant to raise about $20 billion-but a legal fight could block a final agreement.

Tesla Replaces Chief of Self-Driving Software

Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Firms Might Need to Shape Up After MSCI Lays Out Red Carpet

The index provider's decision to include mainland Chinese shares in its global benchmarks for the first time could prompt companies to overhaul operations, even if the initial amount of capital inflows isn't enough to effect a sizable shift in the country's markets.

China Vanke Founder Wang Shi to Step Down From Board

Chinese tycoon Wang Shi said he will step down from the board of China Vanke, an announcement that comes as a prolonged takeover battle for the Chinese home builder appears to have reached an end.

SoftBank Invests $100 Million in Cybersecurity Startup

Japan's SoftBank Group is investing $100 million into a Boston-based cybersecurity firm run by former Israel counterintelligence members, the latest high-profile cash injection into a bustling industry offering newfound defenses against global hackers.

MSCI Inclusion Should Intensify Scrutiny of Chinese Shares

China has won a longed-for trophy with admission of its domestically-listed stocks to MSCI's global benchmarks. Don't hold your breath that it will lead to a more open market.

Court Denies States' Request for Leftover Money From Sprint Settlement

A federal court ruled Tuesday that money left over from a consumer settlement fund must be transferred to the federal government's coffers, denying motions from state attorneys general and Sprint to redirect the funds to states.

Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig to Step Down in October

The chief executive of Whirlpool Corp., Jeff Fettig, will step down in October after holding the position for 13 years, the company said Tuesday.

AMD Launches Fight Against Intel in Lucrative Server-Chip Market

Advanced Micro Devices began selling a new generation of chips for the servers that drive computing in data centers, challenging Intel in that high-margin market for the first time in years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)