Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers fell alongside the energy sector amid concerns a commodities bust was in force again.

Gold futures settled higher for the first time in three sessions as Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker called for a "pause" in interest rate hikes.

June 21, 2017 17:47 ET (21:47 GMT)