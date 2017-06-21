Energy Lower as Oil Rout Continues -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell as the oil rout continued.

Oil futures slipped further into bear-market territory and closed around $43 a barrel, reaching depths that bulls had hoped wouldn't be revisited after this year's recovery from the commodities bust. In one promising sign for oil markets, crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.5 million barrels to 509.1 million barrels in the week ended June 16, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The Trump administration's pullback on federal environmental regulations probably won't give a big boost to the oil and gas industry, according to credit-ratings agency Fitch.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

June 21, 2017 18:02 ET (22:02 GMT)