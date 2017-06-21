Consumer Companies Up After Home-Sales Report -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked up after a relatively strong report from the housing market.

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose 1.1% in May from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.62 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

Distillery Diageo has agreed to buy upscale tequila brand Casamigos, co-founded by actor George Clooney, for $700 million, as it seeks to capitalize on the growing popularity of the Mexican spirit.

June 21, 2017 18:11 ET (22:11 GMT)