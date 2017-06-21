China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 21 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 541,298 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 - - - 12,440 12,470 -30 0 116
Aug-17 12,470 12,560 12,415 12,445 12,585 -140 82 132
Sep-17 12,510 12,620 12,410 12,525 12,660 -135 477,884 444,876
Oct-17 12,625 12,640 12,600 12,620 12,645 -25 14 152
Nov-17 12,600 12,690 12,540 12,625 12,770 -145 704 3,556
Jan-18 14,600 14,695 14,500 14,610 14,785 -175 62,088 72,154
Mar-18 16,080 16,080 14,740 15,425 15,045 380 20 106
Apr-18 14,825 14,825 14,765 14,795 15,040 -245 4 48
May-18 14,875 14,915 14,730 14,840 14,990 -150 500 1,558
Jun-18 14,880 14,880 14,880 14,880 15,065 -185 2 8
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
June 21, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)