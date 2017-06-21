On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 21 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 541,298 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 - - - 12,440 12,470 -30 0 116

Aug-17 12,470 12,560 12,415 12,445 12,585 -140 82 132

Sep-17 12,510 12,620 12,410 12,525 12,660 -135 477,884 444,876

Oct-17 12,625 12,640 12,600 12,620 12,645 -25 14 152

Nov-17 12,600 12,690 12,540 12,625 12,770 -145 704 3,556

Jan-18 14,600 14,695 14,500 14,610 14,785 -175 62,088 72,154

Mar-18 16,080 16,080 14,740 15,425 15,045 380 20 106

Apr-18 14,825 14,825 14,765 14,795 15,040 -245 4 48

May-18 14,875 14,915 14,730 14,840 14,990 -150 500 1,558

Jun-18 14,880 14,880 14,880 14,880 15,065 -185 2 8

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

