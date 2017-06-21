China Evergrande Group to Issue Total US$3.8 Billion Worth of Bonds in 3 Tranches

Real estate developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said Thursday it plans to issue a total US$3.8 billion worth of bonds in three tranches and will use the net proceeds to refinance current debt as well as for general corporate purposes.
The Hong Kong-listed developer said it will issue US$500 million bonds due 2021 at 6.25%, US$1 billion bonds due 2023 at 7.50% and another US$2.3 billion bonds due 2025 at 8.75%.
