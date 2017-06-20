Tullow Oil Changes CFO

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) said Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett is resigning from the company due to ill-health after taking a leave of absence to undergo treatment.

The company has appointed interim chief finance officer Les Wood on a permanent basis effective immediately. Mr. Wood, with more than 30 years of experience in the oil sector, has been on an interim basis since January.

June 20, 2017 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)