Oil Prices Fall to New 2017 Lows

Oil prices on Tuesday fell to a new low this year, as investors remain skeptical about major oil producers' efforts to buoy the market by withholding petroleum supplies.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell 1.68% to $46.16 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, the benchmark for U.S. oil prices, West Texas Intermediate futures, was trading down 1.81% at $43.40 a barrel.

Oil prices have been on a downward trend for nearly a month since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and big-producer allies decided to extend an agreement that holds back almost 2% of the global crude supply. The 14-nation cartel's aim is to draw down a glut of oil and raise prices but oil in storage has remained at stubbornly high levels. Brent is down 18.6% overall for the past 6 months.

OPEC's efforts are being undermined by its own members and rising production in other countries, such as the U.S.

Libya, an OPEC member that was exempt from the supply cut, is ramping up its oil production and has almost achieved its short-term production goal of 900,000 barrels a day, said analysts for Commerzbank.

U.S. oil drillers continue to ramp up their production. The latest data from the oil-services firm Baker Hughes showed the rig count climbed by 6 to a 26-month peak of 747.

According to Morgan Stanley, identifiable oil inventories -- both oil and products in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, China and selected other non-OECD countries -- increased at a rate of around 1 million barrels a day in the first three months of 2017.

There are data that should have investors more optimistic soon.

Standard Chartered PLC analysts foresee oil-storage levels falling significantly in the second half of 2017, a view that is also supported by the top energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency.

But for now, said Emily Ashford, director of energy research at Standard Chartered, "it doesn't even matter if there is any positive data, it just seems so bearish."

"There is a disconnect between the actual data coming out and what the markets thinks," she said.

Later on Tuesday investors are looking forward to data from the American Petroleum Institute puts out estimates of crude supply and stocks.

Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts estimate U.S. oil inventories fell 2 million barrels last week, with gasoline supplies dropping 750,000. Stated inventories in the prior two weeks' government reports have been higher than analysts anticipated.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- fell 0.23% to $1.45 a gallon. ICE gas oil changed hands at $420.75 a metric ton, down $3.25 from the previous settlement.

