Bank Stocks Surge, Belying 'Yield Curve' Fears

Financial stocks are getting their groove back-and they are doing it without help from the bond market.

Oil Returns to Bear Market

Oil prices are back in bear-market territory, frustrating OPEC members that cut production in an attempt to boost prices and renewing fears that falling prices could spill into stocks and other markets.

Fed's Kaplan Wants to See Inflation Pick Up Before Raising Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he would like to see more evidence that weak inflation has passed before raising short-term interest rates again.

China Stocks Win Big Endorsement From Indexing Giant

China's efforts to open up its markets to global investors won a long-awaited endorsement when MSCI added locally traded shares in the world's most populous nation to its benchmark emerging-markets index.

Argentina Decision on Emerging Market Status

A decision about whether to return Argentina to emerging market status has been delayed until 2018, index provider MSCI said Tuesday

Court Denies States' Request for Leftover Money From Sprint Settlement

A federal court ruled Tuesday that money left over from a consumer settlement fund must be transferred to the federal government's coffers, denying motions from state attorneys general and Sprint to redirect the funds to states.

Contrarian Investors Dive Into Mall REITs

The retail-property outlook has worsened in the past year, but some investors are betting that shares of mall landlords have gotten too cheap.

CFTC Democratic Commissioner Sharon Bowen To Step Down

The sole Democratic commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Sharon Bowen, said she would step down "in the next few months, if not sooner."

Merkel Signals Openness to Eurozone Reform

German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time sketched out the outlines of a bargain with France on fixing the governance of Europe's single currency, in the clearest sign yet that the two biggest eurozone countries are inching closer toward reconciling sharply different views on the matter.

French Growth Picking Up as Macron Pursues Change

French economic output is improving and will record its fastest growth in six years in 2017, national statistics agency Insee said Tuesday, giving President Emmanuel Macron a boost as he sets out to shake up the economy.

