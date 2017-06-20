U.S. Oil Falls Into Bear Market Amid Worries Over Supply Glut

Oil prices fell to a new low this year, as investors remain skeptical about major oil producers' efforts to buoy the market by withholding petroleum supplies.

China Stocks Win Big Endorsement From Indexing Giant

China's efforts to open up its markets to global investors won a long-awaited endorsement when MSCI added locally traded shares in the world's most populous nation to its benchmark emerging-markets index.

Argentina Decision on Emerging Market Status

A decision about whether to return Argentina to emerging market status has been delayed until 2018, index provider MSCI said Tuesday

U.S. Stocks Slide as Oil Slump Hits Energy Sector

U.S. stock indexes retreated as oil prices slipped to their lowest levels since September, pressuring the shares of energy companies.

Fed's Kaplan Wants to See Inflation Pick Up Before Raising Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he would like to see more evidence that weak inflation has passed before raising short-term interest rates again.

Fed's Evans Says Rate Rise Could Wait Until December

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday that the U.S. central bank can wait until the end of the year before making the decision to raise rates again, while adding it could start reducing the size of its balance sheet before that.

Fed's Fischer Expresses Caution About Global Housing Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer urged global policy makers to continue efforts to strengthen the resilience of their housing markets, echoing earlier cautionary words from Fed officials about the potential risks of having low interest rates over long periods.

CFTC Democratic Commissioner Sharon Bowen To Step Down

The sole Democratic commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Sharon Bowen, said she would step down "in the next few months, if not sooner."

Treasury's Mnuchin: U.S. Has Enough Cash 'Through September'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he isn't concerned about U.S. tax receipts coming in lower than expected in recent months.

Merkel Signals Openness to Eurozone Reform

German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time sketched out the outlines of a bargain with France on fixing the governance of Europe's single currency, in the clearest sign yet that the two biggest eurozone countries are inching closer toward reconciling sharply different views on the matter.

June 20, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)