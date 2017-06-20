U.S. Oil Falls Into Bear Market Amid Worries Over Supply Glut

Oil prices fell to a new low this year, as investors remain skeptical about major oil producers' efforts to buoy the market by withholding petroleum supplies.

U.S. Stocks Slip as Oil Slump Hits Energy Sector

U.S. stock indexes edged lower as oil prices fell to their lowest levels of the year, pressuring the shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4%.

Fed's Evans Says Rate Rise Could Wait Until December

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday that the U.S. central bank can wait until the end of the year before making the decision to raise rates again, while adding it could start reducing the size of its balance sheet before that.

Fed's Fischer Expresses Caution About Global Housing Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer urged global policy makers to continue efforts to strengthen the resilience of their housing markets, echoing earlier cautionary words from Fed officials about the potential risks of having low interest rates over long periods.

CFTC Democratic Commissioner Sharon Bowen To Step Down

The sole Democratic commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Sharon Bowen, said she would step down "in the next few months, if not sooner."

Treasury's Mnuchin: U.S. Has Enough Cash 'Through September'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he isn't concerned about U.S. tax receipts coming in lower than expected in recent months.

Merkel Signals Openness to Eurozone Reform

German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time sketched out the outlines of a bargain with France on fixing the governance of Europe's single currency, in the clearest sign yet that the two biggest eurozone countries are inching closer toward reconciling sharply different views on the matter.

China's Insurance Sector Is Secure Despite 'Prominent Problems,' Says Senior Regulator

A senior regulator offered assurances China's insurance sector is safe and will continue to expand, more than a week after the disappearance of the chairman of highflying Anbang Insurance Group.

Fed's Rosengren: Low-Rate Environment Likely to Persist

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said a low-interest-rate environment is likely persist for some time to come.

U.S. Current-Account Deficit Widened in First Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit widened to $116.78 billion in the first quarter. Economists surveyed had forecast a larger deficit of $122.30 billion for the first quarter.

June 20, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)