Fed's Evans Says Rate Rise Could Wait Until December

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday that the U.S. central bank can wait until the end of the year before making the decision to raise rates again, while adding it could start reducing the size of its balance sheet before that.

U.S. Stocks Slip as Oil Slump Hits Energy Sector

U.S. stock indexes edged lower as oil prices fell to their lowest levels of the year, pressuring the shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3%.

Fed's Fischer Expresses Caution About Global Housing Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer urged global policy makers to continue efforts to strengthen the resilience of their housing markets, echoing earlier cautionary words from Fed officials about the potential risks of having low interest rates over long periods.

Treasury's Mnuchin: U.S. Has Enough Cash 'Through September'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he isn't concerned about U.S. tax receipts coming in lower than expected in recent months.

China's Insurance Sector Is Secure Despite 'Prominent Problems,' Says Senior Regulator

A senior regulator offered assurances China's insurance sector is safe and will continue to expand, more than a week after the disappearance of the chairman of highflying Anbang Insurance Group.

Fed's Rosengren: Low-Rate Environment Likely to Persist

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said a low-interest-rate environment is likely persist for some time to come.

U.S. Current-Account Deficit Widened in First Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit widened to $116.78 billion in the first quarter. Economists surveyed had forecast a larger deficit of $122.30 billion for the first quarter.

Canada Wholesale Transactions Surge

Wholesale sales in Canada surged in April for a seventh consecutive monthly gain, likely stoking expectations of an interest-rate increase from the Bank of Canada-perhaps as early as July.

French Growth Picking Up as Macron Pursues Change

French economic output is improving and will record its fastest growth in six years in 2017, national statistics agency Insee said Tuesday, giving President Emmanuel Macron a boost as he sets out to shake up the economy.

Bank of England Governor Sees Weak Wage Growth Delaying Rate Rises

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said that while rate setters' tolerance for above-target inflation is coming to an end, it is too early to raise the key interest rate for the first time in a decade.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)