Bank of England Governor Sees Weak Wage Growth Delaying Rate Rises

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said that while rate setters' tolerance for above-target inflation is coming to an end, it is too early to raise the key interest rate for the first time in a decade.

Europe Stocks Higher on U.S. Tech Stock Rebound

Stocks in Europe and Japan inched higher after a recovery in shares of technology companies sent Wall Street bourses to fresh records.

Evans Says Fed Likely Needs Time to Decide Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said slow and steady rate rises will help the economy continue to grow, with inflation moving slowly back to the central bank's official price rise target over time.

Fed's Fischer Expresses Caution About Global Housing Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer urged global policy makers to continue efforts to strengthen the resilience of their housing markets, echoing earlier cautionary words from Fed officials about the potential risks of having low interest rates over long periods.

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Ukraine State Energy Chief Praises Senate Measure on Russian Pipeline

The head of Ukraine's state energy company cheered the U.S. Senate's decision to take aim at a Russian gas pipeline to Germany in sanctions legislation last week and urged the Trump administration to penalize companies helping Russia execute the project.

Argentina's 100-Year Bonds Break New Ground for Junk Issuers

Argentina sold a 100-year bond Monday, pricing the bonds at a lower yield than the initial price talk and joining a small group of countries to issue so-called century bonds.

MSCI Could Usher China Markets Into the Big Time

Though it wouldn't bring an immediate cash torrent, China could take a major step as a global market when index giant MSCI reveals whether it will include the country's stocks in its benchmarks.

Some Chinese Stocks That Could Soon Be in Your Pension Plan

Here are a few of the 169 companies that stand to attract more institutional capital if MSCI decides this week to include Chinese domestic stocks in its global benchmarks.

RBA Remains Upbeat on Australian Growth Outlook

Australia's central bank remains confident growth in the resource-rich economy will accelerate over coming years, shrugging off a weak first quarter result which saw the economy expand at its slowest pace since 2009.

June 20, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)