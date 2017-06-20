Charles Evans Says Fed Could Wait Until December to Lift Rates Again

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday that the U.S. central bank can wait until the end of the year before making the decision to raise rates again, while adding it could start reducing the size of its balance sheet before that.

Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Jefferies Revenue Rises on Investment Banking Unit

Jefferies Group LLC on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and profit as the company saw a better environment for new debt and equity issuances.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Rosengren: Low-Rate Environment Likely to Persist

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said a low-interest-rate environment is likely persist for some time to come.

Despite 'Problems,' China Insurers Are OK, Says Senior Regulator

A senior regulator offered assurances China's insurance sector is safe and will continue to expand, more than a week after the disappearance of the chairman of highflying Anbang Insurance Group.

RBA Remains Upbeat on Australian Growth Outlook

Australia's central bank remains confident growth in the resource-rich economy will accelerate over coming years, shrugging off a weak first quarter result which saw the economy expand at its slowest pace since 2009.

Ryan Talks Up Likelihood of Tax Overhaul

House Speaker Paul Ryan in a speech Tuesday will express confidence that Republicans can deliver a ground-breaking set of tax-policy changes this year, despite a long list of hurdles in front of them.

MSCI Could Usher China Markets Into the Big Time

Though it wouldn't bring an immediate cash torrent, China could take a major step as a global market when index giant MSCI reveals whether it will include the country's stocks in its benchmarks.

How Individual Investors Can Lock In Stock Gains

With volatility mostly absent and the 8 1/2 -year bull market showing some signs of its age, market professionals say the moment is favorable for investors to take advantage of the calm. Two potential ways: put options and stop-loss orders.

Warren Buffett's Scout Inside Europe's Biggest Economy

Zypora Kupferberg has become the 'eyes and ears' of Berkshire Hathaway in Germany. The consultant's role could grow as the company looks for new targets in unfamiliar markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)