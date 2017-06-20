Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

RBA Remains Upbeat on Australian Growth Outlook

Australia's central bank remains confident growth in the resource-rich economy will accelerate over coming years, shrugging off a weak first quarter result which saw the economy expand at its slowest pace since 2009.

Ryan Talks Up Likelihood of Tax Overhaul

House Speaker Paul Ryan in a speech Tuesday will express confidence that Republicans can deliver a ground-breaking set of tax-policy changes this year, despite a long list of hurdles in front of them.

Fed's Fischer Expresses Caution About Global Housing Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer urged global policy makers to continue efforts to strengthen the resilience of their housing markets, echoing earlier cautionary words from Fed officials about the potential risks of having low interest rates over long periods.

Sen. Warren Calls for Removal of 12 Wells Fargo Directors

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) is urging the Federal Reserve to remove a dozen Wells Fargo board directors who served during the bank's sales-practices scandal, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Warren Buffett's Scout Inside Europe's Biggest Economy

Zypora Kupferberg has become the 'eyes and ears' of Berkshire Hathaway in Germany. The consultant's role could grow as the company looks for new targets in unfamiliar markets.

Goldman Poaches Two Bankers to Expand in Business Services

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring a pair of Credit Suisse bankers, including one at the elite rank of partner, to win business from corporate service providers such as consulting, staffing and security firms.

Citigroup's Plan to Revive Its Lagging Stock

Investors want Michael Corbat to change the narrative at Citigroup. Investors and even top executives at the bank say it is time for Mr. Corbat to shift to offense by boosting growth in areas like credit cards, Wall Street stock trading and retail banking.

MSCI Could Usher China Markets Into the Big Time

Though it wouldn't bring an immediate cash torrent, China could take a major step as a global market when index giant MSCI reveals whether it will include the country's stocks in its benchmarks.

Some Chinese Stocks That Could Soon Be in Your Pension Plan

Here are a few of the 169 companies that stand to attract more institutional capital if MSCI decides this week to include Chinese domestic stocks in its global benchmarks.

