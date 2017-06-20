Oil Prices Fall to New 2017 Lows

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices fell to a new low this year, as investors remain skeptical about major oil producers' efforts to buoy the market by withholding petroleum supplies.

Total Pledges $1 Billion Investment in Iran Gas Field

Total said it is planning to push forward with a $1 billion investment in a giant Iranian gas field, the first commitment by a Western company to put real money into the Islamic Republic's re-emerging energy industry.

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine State Energy Chief Praises Senate Measure on Russian Pipeline

The head of Ukraine's state energy company cheered the U.S. Senate's decision to take aim at a Russian gas pipeline to Germany in sanctions legislation last week and urged the Trump administration to penalize companies helping Russia execute the project.

Rio Tinto Rejects Glencore's $2.5 Billion Offer in Favor of Yancoal

Rio Tinto rebuffed a $2.5 billion offer by Glencore for its Australian coal assets and recommended that shareholders approve a previous bid by a Chinese company.

Mexico Awards 10 of 15 Blocks in Oil Auction

Mexico awarded 10 blocks of oil and gas for exploration and development to bidders from 10 different countries, including some of the world's major oil companies, at an auction in the capital Monday.

Brazil's Petrobras Settles Lawsuit With Shareholder Vanguard

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said its board has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed by Vanguard Group to recover corruption-related losses.

EQT to Buy Rice for $6.7 Billion

EQT Corp. agreed to buy Rice Energy Inc. for $6.7 billion in the latest proposed tie-up between energy producers suffering from low oil and gas prices.

Australian Prime Minister Confirms Legislation to Control Gas Exports

Australia's conservative government will go ahead with legislation to put export controls on gas, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday.

EU Divisions Hobble Bid to Lead Climate Deal

European Union governments clashed over joint efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, highlighting the challenges facing the bloc as it vies to lead the global fight against climate change.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)