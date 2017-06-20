Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

Continue Reading Below

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Apple Steps Up Legal Battle With Qualcomm

Apple broadened its offensive against Qualcomm, arguing in a court filing that some of the chip supplier's patents were invalid and that its business model violates patent law.

Goldman Poaches Two Bankers to Expand in Business Services

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring a pair of Credit Suisse bankers, including one at the elite rank of partner, to win business from corporate service providers such as consulting, staffing and security firms.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Boeing Sees More Than $6 Trillion in Plane Deliveries

Boeing has lifted its 20-year forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners with a value for the first time topping $6 trillion at list prices.

Drug-Research Shake Up Continues as Pamplona Reaches Deal to Buy Parexel

Private-equity firm Pamplona has reached a deal to buy Parexel for $4.6 billion, the latest in a series of mergers among drug-research firms.

Jefferies Revenue Rises on Investment Banking Unit

Jefferies Group LLC on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and profit as the company saw a better environment for new debt and equity issuances.

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Amazon, Whole Foods Was 'Love at First Sight,' Whole Foods CEO Says

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said Amazon.com's pursuit of the health food chain began with "a blind date" more than six weeks ago, a whirlwind courtship that culminated in Amazon's largest acquisition by far.

Among the iPhone's Biggest Transformations: Apple Itself

Since Apple launched the iPhone in June 2007, the smartphone revolution it unleashed has changed the way people work and socialize and reshaped industries from music to hotels. It also has transformed the company in ways that co-founder Steve Jobs could hardly have foreseen.

India's Hike Brings Mobile Payments to Its Messaging App

India's biggest local messaging app, Hike, has beaten Facebook's WhatsApp into the country's booming mobile-payments business.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)