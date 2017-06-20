Hong Kong March-May Unemployment Rate Steady at 3.2%; Matching Expectations

Hong Kong's unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in the three-month period ended May amid a tight labour market, the Census and Statistics Department said Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged from the February-to-April period, and was in line with the median 3.2% forecast in a poll by Dow Jones Newswires.

Secretary for Labor and Welfare Stephen Sui said the city's labor market should remain tight in the near term. "Nevertheless, the employment outlook for the rest of the year will continue to hinge on the development of various external uncertainties," he said.

