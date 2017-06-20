Health Care Up on Deal Activity -- Health-Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as deal activity and the sector's relative immunity to interest-rate and commodity-price vagaries drew investors. Parexel International shares rose after leveraged-buyout firm Pamplona Capital agreed to buy the drug-trial services firm for $4.6 billion. The deal follows other mergers among laboratory operators, including PerkinElmer's recent agreement to buy a German-based medical-diagnostics company for $1.3 billion in cash.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 20, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)