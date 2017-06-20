Ford to Import Next-Generation Focus Compact Car to U.S. From China

Ford Motor Co. will begin importing Focus compact cars from China in the second half of 2019, scrapping earlier plans to build the small-car model in Mexico amid a push by President Donald Trump to drastically alter Nafta.

Continue Reading Below

The company said Tuesday the Focus, which is now built at an assembly plant in Michigan, will also be imported from Europe, but most new models sold in North American will initially come from China.

The move is expected to save Ford $500 million annually and comes as the No. 2 U.S. car maker is looking for ways to boost profits on its passenger-car lineup as low gasoline prices fuel a shift in consumer demand to larger SUVs and trucks.

Write to Christina Rogers at christina.rogers@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)