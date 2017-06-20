China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, June 20 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 661,924 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,575 12,575 12,280 12,470 12,660 -190 10 116
Aug-17 12,650 12,680 12,375 12,585 12,810 -225 42 118
Sep-17 12,680 12,815 12,370 12,660 12,735 -75 591,338 455,542
Oct-17 12,865 12,865 12,520 12,645 12,810 -165 32 152
Nov-17 12,865 12,930 12,550 12,770 12,810 -40 756 3,256
Jan-18 14,800 14,945 14,480 14,785 14,845 -60 68,780 72,604
Mar-18 - - - 15,045 15,045 0 0 96
Apr-18 15,050 15,050 15,030 15,040 15,225 -185 4 44
May-18 15,085 15,205 14,805 14,990 15,100 -110 950 1,572
Jun-18 14,935 15,160 14,935 15,065 15,170 -105 12 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
