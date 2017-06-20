On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, June 20 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 661,924 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 12,575 12,575 12,280 12,470 12,660 -190 10 116

Continue Reading Below

Aug-17 12,650 12,680 12,375 12,585 12,810 -225 42 118

Sep-17 12,680 12,815 12,370 12,660 12,735 -75 591,338 455,542

Oct-17 12,865 12,865 12,520 12,645 12,810 -165 32 152

Nov-17 12,865 12,930 12,550 12,770 12,810 -40 756 3,256

Jan-18 14,800 14,945 14,480 14,785 14,845 -60 68,780 72,604

Mar-18 - - - 15,045 15,045 0 0 96

Apr-18 15,050 15,050 15,030 15,040 15,225 -185 4 44

May-18 15,085 15,205 14,805 14,990 15,100 -110 950 1,572

Jun-18 14,935 15,160 14,935 15,065 15,170 -105 12 6

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)