USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Ark 3 3 7 7 20 20 62 62 8 8
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 80 20 20
Colo 6 7 14 13 39 32 31 33 10 15
Idah 0 0 6 6 25 22 46 55 23 17
Ill 5 8 8 7 23 21 46 47 18 17
Ind 2 2 5 5 24 28 52 50 17 15
Kans 9 9 14 15 31 31 40 39 6 6
Mich 1 2 6 9 19 22 59 54 15 13
Mo 0 1 7 6 26 25 54 58 13 10
Mont 4 4 9 9 44 42 31 33 12 12
Nebr 3 3 10 10 36 36 41 43 10 8
NC 3 2 10 9 27 27 45 53 15 9
Ohio 0 0 2 1 15 16 65 65 18 18
Okla 2 2 6 6 45 45 44 44 3 3
Ore 3 2 8 4 13 12 51 57 25 25
SD 22 18 28 28 32 33 18 21 0 0
Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3
Wash 1 1 2 1 15 12 64 65 18 21
18-state
Avg 5 5 11 11 35 34 41 42 8 8
yr-ago 2 2 7 7 30 30 49 49 12 12
PROGRESS:
--Headed-- --Harvested--
06/18 06/11 2016 Avg 06/18 06/11 2016 Avg
Ark 100 100 100 100 88 66 76 63
Cali 100 100 100 100 5 1 71 61
Colo 97 96 99 95 0 0 0 3
Idah 66 28 91 76 0 0 0 0
Ill 100 100 100 100 65 24 33 24
Ind 100 99 100 98 23 9 12 15
Kans 100 100 100 100 22 4 22 25
Mich 89 77 92 96 0 0 0 0
Mo 100 100 100 100 52 21 45 33
Mont 79 39 87 58 0 0 0 0
Nebr 100 99 98 96 0 0 0 3
NC 100 100 100 100 64 38 57 51
Ohio 100 99 100 99 3 0 0 1
Okla 100 100 100 100 77 52 52 59
Ore 96 91 100 97 0 0 0 0
SD 98 94 96 79 0 0 0 0
Texas 100 100 100 100 74 72 52 58
Wash 84 73 100 93 0 0 0 0
18-state
Avg 97 92 99 95 28 17 23 25
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 19, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)