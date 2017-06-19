On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11

Ark 3 3 7 7 20 20 62 62 8 8

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 80 20 20

Colo 6 7 14 13 39 32 31 33 10 15

Idah 0 0 6 6 25 22 46 55 23 17

Ill 5 8 8 7 23 21 46 47 18 17

Ind 2 2 5 5 24 28 52 50 17 15

Kans 9 9 14 15 31 31 40 39 6 6

Mich 1 2 6 9 19 22 59 54 15 13

Mo 0 1 7 6 26 25 54 58 13 10

Mont 4 4 9 9 44 42 31 33 12 12

Nebr 3 3 10 10 36 36 41 43 10 8

NC 3 2 10 9 27 27 45 53 15 9

Ohio 0 0 2 1 15 16 65 65 18 18

Okla 2 2 6 6 45 45 44 44 3 3

Ore 3 2 8 4 13 12 51 57 25 25

SD 22 18 28 28 32 33 18 21 0 0

Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3

Wash 1 1 2 1 15 12 64 65 18 21

18-state

Avg 5 5 11 11 35 34 41 42 8 8

yr-ago 2 2 7 7 30 30 49 49 12 12

PROGRESS:

--Headed-- --Harvested--

06/18 06/11 2016 Avg 06/18 06/11 2016 Avg

Ark 100 100 100 100 88 66 76 63

Cali 100 100 100 100 5 1 71 61

Colo 97 96 99 95 0 0 0 3

Idah 66 28 91 76 0 0 0 0

Ill 100 100 100 100 65 24 33 24

Ind 100 99 100 98 23 9 12 15

Kans 100 100 100 100 22 4 22 25

Mich 89 77 92 96 0 0 0 0

Mo 100 100 100 100 52 21 45 33

Mont 79 39 87 58 0 0 0 0

Nebr 100 99 98 96 0 0 0 3

NC 100 100 100 100 64 38 57 51

Ohio 100 99 100 99 3 0 0 1

Okla 100 100 100 100 77 52 52 59

Ore 96 91 100 97 0 0 0 0

SD 98 94 96 79 0 0 0 0

Texas 100 100 100 100 74 72 52 58

Wash 84 73 100 93 0 0 0 0

18-state

Avg 97 92 99 95 28 17 23 25

