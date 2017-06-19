USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11
Ark 1 1 5 4 23 26 56 51 15 18
Ill 2 2 7 9 24 23 56 57 11 9
Ind 2 2 9 10 37 37 45 44 7 7
Iowa 1 1 3 3 22 23 64 64 10 9
Ks 1 0 2 2 30 38 63 57 4 3
Ky 1 1 2 4 19 18 67 68 11 9
La 0 0 4 4 16 20 66 60 14 16
Mich 0 0 3 4 26 26 60 60 11 10
Minn 1 0 2 1 20 21 64 67 13 11
Miss 0 0 8 5 29 30 45 47 18 18
Mo 1 1 5 5 31 33 55 53 8 8
Nebr 1 0 4 2 23 24 65 67 7 7
NC 0 0 2 5 18 20 75 73 5 2
ND 3 3 8 8 31 33 54 52 4 4
Ohio 1 1 4 4 37 38 47 45 11 12
SD 5 2 11 13 36 42 45 40 3 3
Tenn 1 1 1 2 12 15 62 65 24 17
Wis 1 0 4 3 17 21 64 64 14 12
18-state
avg 2 1 5 5 26 28 57 57 10 9
yr-ago 1 1 4 3 22 22 61 62 12 12
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
06/18 06/11 2016 Avg 06/18 06/11 2016 Avg
Ark 95 91 96 89 90 84 90 82
Ill 97 93 95 94 92 78 87 87
Ind 96 90 95 95 84 68 85 88
Iowa 99 98 100 95 92 85 96 88
Ks 90 80 87 84 78 60 66 68
Ky 87 73 78 79 70 51 56 64
La 99 98 99 97 97 96 97 93
Mich 96 88 99 99 86 68 91 92
Minn 100 99 100 96 97 87 99 90
Miss 97 95 98 96 94 92 94 92
Mo 92 85 91 80 81 65 78 67
Nebr 99 97 99 98 96 86 94 93
NC 81 68 77 73 67 57 66 61
ND 100 98 100 97 95 84 95 85
Ohio 96 90 97 96 85 71 88 90
SD 100 99 97 97 97 89 89 88
Tenn 86 74 83 79 69 59 69 62
Wis 96 89 99 93 84 63 96 84
18-state
avg 96 92 95 93 89 77 88 84
