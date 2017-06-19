On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11

Ark 1 1 5 4 23 26 56 51 15 18

Ill 2 2 7 9 24 23 56 57 11 9

Ind 2 2 9 10 37 37 45 44 7 7

Iowa 1 1 3 3 22 23 64 64 10 9

Ks 1 0 2 2 30 38 63 57 4 3

Ky 1 1 2 4 19 18 67 68 11 9

La 0 0 4 4 16 20 66 60 14 16

Mich 0 0 3 4 26 26 60 60 11 10

Minn 1 0 2 1 20 21 64 67 13 11

Miss 0 0 8 5 29 30 45 47 18 18

Mo 1 1 5 5 31 33 55 53 8 8

Nebr 1 0 4 2 23 24 65 67 7 7

NC 0 0 2 5 18 20 75 73 5 2

ND 3 3 8 8 31 33 54 52 4 4

Ohio 1 1 4 4 37 38 47 45 11 12

SD 5 2 11 13 36 42 45 40 3 3

Tenn 1 1 1 2 12 15 62 65 24 17

Wis 1 0 4 3 17 21 64 64 14 12

18-state

avg 2 1 5 5 26 28 57 57 10 9

yr-ago 1 1 4 3 22 22 61 62 12 12

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

06/18 06/11 2016 Avg 06/18 06/11 2016 Avg

Ark 95 91 96 89 90 84 90 82

Ill 97 93 95 94 92 78 87 87

Ind 96 90 95 95 84 68 85 88

Iowa 99 98 100 95 92 85 96 88

Ks 90 80 87 84 78 60 66 68

Ky 87 73 78 79 70 51 56 64

La 99 98 99 97 97 96 97 93

Mich 96 88 99 99 86 68 91 92

Minn 100 99 100 96 97 87 99 90

Miss 97 95 98 96 94 92 94 92

Mo 92 85 91 80 81 65 78 67

Nebr 99 97 99 98 96 86 94 93

NC 81 68 77 73 67 57 66 61

ND 100 98 100 97 95 84 95 85

Ohio 96 90 97 96 85 71 88 90

SD 100 99 97 97 97 89 89 88

Tenn 86 74 83 79 69 59 69 62

Wis 96 89 99 93 84 63 96 84

18-state

avg 96 92 95 93 89 77 88 84

