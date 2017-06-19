On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jun 19

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

Continue Reading Below

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

Continue Reading Below

in pct 06/18 06/11 6/19/16

v poor 2 1 1

poor 5 5 4

fair 26 28 22

good 57 57 61

exlnt 10 9 12

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

06/18 06/11 6/19/16

Ark 105 105 98

Ill 102 101 106

Ind 97 96 105

Iowa 105 104 108

Kans 102 100 101

Ky 106 105 106

La 108 107 105

Mich 105 104 102

Minn 107 107 107

Miss 103 105 104

Mo 101 101 98

Neb 103 105 107

NC 106 103 103

ND 97 97 106

Ohio 101 101 103

SD 93 92 106

Tenn 112 109 107

Wis 107 106 112

18-state

avg 102 102 105

Yr ago 105 105 NA

Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)