USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jun 19

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 06/18 06/11 6/19/16
v poor 2 1 1
poor 5 5 4
fair 26 28 22
good 57 57 61
exlnt 10 9 12
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
06/18 06/11 6/19/16
Ark 105 105 98
Ill 102 101 106
Ind 97 96 105
Iowa 105 104 108
Kans 102 100 101
Ky 106 105 106
La 108 107 105
Mich 105 104 102
Minn 107 107 107
Miss 103 105 104
Mo 101 101 98
Neb 103 105 107
NC 106 103 103
ND 97 97 106
Ohio 101 101 103
SD 93 92 106
Tenn 112 109 107
Wis 107 106 112
18-state
avg 102 102 105
Yr ago 105 105 NA
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 19, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)