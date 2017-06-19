USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11
Colo 0 0 3 1 14 6 71 84 12 9
Ill 2 3 8 11 31 28 46 50 13 8
Ind 5 5 14 15 36 36 40 39 5 5
Iowa 1 1 3 3 18 19 64 64 14 13
Kans 1 2 6 5 32 28 52 57 9 8
Ky 1 1 2 2 12 12 68 69 17 16
Mich 0 0 5 4 26 27 58 57 11 12
Minn 0 0 2 2 17 20 67 66 14 12
Mo 1 2 6 7 30 32 54 50 9 9
Nebr 1 0 3 2 18 20 66 67 12 11
NC 0 1 6 4 18 20 57 62 19 13
ND 2 2 8 8 29 32 56 54 5 4
Ohio 2 2 5 7 41 41 42 43 10 7
Pa 0 0 1 1 17 15 69 69 13 15
SD 4 3 13 15 34 37 46 42 3 3
Tenn 1 1 1 2 12 14 52 54 34 29
Texas 1 0 3 4 22 20 59 63 15 13
Wisc 1 1 5 5 23 24 54 58 17 12
18-state
avg 2 2 6 6 25 25 55 57 12 10
yr-ago 1 1 3 3 21 21 60 60 15 15
PROGRESS:
--Emerged--
06/18 06/11 2016 Avg
Colo 96 89 99 97
Ill 100 96 100 99
Ind 92 86 96 98
Iowa 98 96 100 98
Kans 95 88 99 98
Ky 96 92 94 97
Mich 94 83 95 98
Minn 100 98 100 96
Mo 100 98 100 96
Nebr 100 98 99 99
NC 100 99 100 100
ND 98 94 100 94
Ohio 96 88 95 98
Pa 89 80 94 94
SD 100 98 97 98
Tenn 98 97 99 99
Tex 98 96 94 97
Wis 94 84 99 93
18-state
avg 98 94 99 98
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 19, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)