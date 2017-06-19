On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11

Colo 0 0 3 1 14 6 71 84 12 9

Ill 2 3 8 11 31 28 46 50 13 8

Ind 5 5 14 15 36 36 40 39 5 5

Iowa 1 1 3 3 18 19 64 64 14 13

Kans 1 2 6 5 32 28 52 57 9 8

Ky 1 1 2 2 12 12 68 69 17 16

Mich 0 0 5 4 26 27 58 57 11 12

Minn 0 0 2 2 17 20 67 66 14 12

Mo 1 2 6 7 30 32 54 50 9 9

Nebr 1 0 3 2 18 20 66 67 12 11

NC 0 1 6 4 18 20 57 62 19 13

ND 2 2 8 8 29 32 56 54 5 4

Ohio 2 2 5 7 41 41 42 43 10 7

Pa 0 0 1 1 17 15 69 69 13 15

SD 4 3 13 15 34 37 46 42 3 3

Tenn 1 1 1 2 12 14 52 54 34 29

Texas 1 0 3 4 22 20 59 63 15 13

Wisc 1 1 5 5 23 24 54 58 17 12

18-state

avg 2 2 6 6 25 25 55 57 12 10

yr-ago 1 1 3 3 21 21 60 60 15 15

PROGRESS:

--Emerged--

06/18 06/11 2016 Avg

Colo 96 89 99 97

Ill 100 96 100 99

Ind 92 86 96 98

Iowa 98 96 100 98

Kans 95 88 99 98

Ky 96 92 94 97

Mich 94 83 95 98

Minn 100 98 100 96

Mo 100 98 100 96

Nebr 100 98 99 99

NC 100 99 100 100

ND 98 94 100 94

Ohio 96 88 95 98

Pa 89 80 94 94

SD 100 98 97 98

Tenn 98 97 99 99

Tex 98 96 94 97

Wis 94 84 99 93

18-state

avg 98 94 99 98

