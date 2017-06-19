S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2443.00 -- lifetime high
2442.70 -- second pivot point resistance
2437.40 -- first pivot point resistance
2435.70 -- previous day's high
2434.77 -- 4-day moving average
2431.44 -- 9-day moving average
2431.00 -- previous day's close
2422.78 -- 18-day moving average
2421.90 -- first pivot point support
2421.00 -- previous day's low
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2411.70 -- second pivot point support
2361.71 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 16
63.93 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15
65.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14
69.26 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5793.43 -- 18-day moving average
5785.92 -- second pivot point resistance
5748.08 -- first pivot point resistance
5779.81 -- 9-day moving average
5727.50 -- previous day's high
5684.00 -- previous day's close
5661.00 -- previous day's low
5656.83 -- first pivot point support
5603.42 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
46.61 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15
48.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14
52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13
47.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12
June 19, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)