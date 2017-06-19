On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2443.00 -- lifetime high

2442.70 -- second pivot point resistance

2437.40 -- first pivot point resistance

2435.70 -- previous day's high

2434.77 -- 4-day moving average

2431.44 -- 9-day moving average

2431.00 -- previous day's close

2422.78 -- 18-day moving average

2421.90 -- first pivot point support

2421.00 -- previous day's low

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2411.70 -- second pivot point support

2361.71 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 16

63.93 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15

65.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14

69.26 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5793.43 -- 18-day moving average

5785.92 -- second pivot point resistance

5748.08 -- first pivot point resistance

5779.81 -- 9-day moving average

5727.50 -- previous day's high

5684.00 -- previous day's close

5661.00 -- previous day's low

5656.83 -- first pivot point support

5603.42 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

46.61 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15

48.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14

52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13

47.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12

