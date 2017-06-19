Pennsy Food Hall at Penn Station Closes, July Reopening Planned

There are more changes in store this summer at Penn Station -- this time of the culinary kind.

Pennsy, a food hall located above the station in the 2 Pennsylvania Plaza building, has shut down, as of Sunday. Vornado Realty Trust, which owns the building, says it plans to reopen the space on July 17 with new vendors and an expanded outdoor seating area.

The food hall opened in early 2016 to much fanfare, since it represented something of a gourmet alternative to what is available foodwise in and near the station. Among the vendors when it debuted were butcher Pat LaFrieda and celebrity chef Marc Forgione.

Vornado officials declined to say what vendors would be part of the hall when it reopens.

June 19, 2017 18:44 ET (22:44 GMT)